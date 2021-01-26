Lawrence County reported two new COVID-19 deaths and 18 new cases Tuesday, state health officials said.
The county death count stands at 161, 35 of which occurred this month.
Of the total cases, 15 were confirmed and three were probable. The county’s case totals are 5,344 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,116 confirmed and 1,228 probable. There were 16,407 negative tests.
Lawrence County entered its 14th consecutive week of a substantial level of community transmission on Monday.
So far, 2,376 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County. There have been 688 people who received both doses.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 10 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Data reported to the state Health Department indicates there are four available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed.
At the hospital, one COVID-19 ventilator is in use and one adult patient is in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 4,628 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 812,495. Statewide positivity rates from Jan. 15-21 decreased to 10.5 percent, down from 12.7 and 14.4 percent the previous two weeks. There were 219 new deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to 20,883.
There are 605,633 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose and 132,184 who received both doses. Of the doses of the vaccine have been administered, a number that does not include vaccine administration through CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.
