FROM STAFF REPORTS
COVID-19 daily update for Nov. 4
|.
|U.S.
|State
|County
|New cases Total cases New deaths Total deaths
|79,82046,180,1901,512747,970
|5,1621,580,3467231,783
|2111,0292268
Lawrence County re-
ported another two COVID-19 deaths on Thursday.
The county’s death total is now to 268. The death total for November is now to six after there were 20 deaths in October. There have been two deaths reported each of the last three days.
There were also no new confirmed cases and 21 probable cases reported Thursday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 11,029 cases (7,668 confirmed, 3,341 probable).
The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Oct. 27 to Nov. 2, there were five cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (80 cumulative) and 35 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (600 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 40,704 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 97 from Wednesday.
There have been 38,911 full vaccination doses administered, up 38 from Wednesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,481,434, which is 72.1 percent of the eligible population. So far, 6,760,512 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 16 COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with seven currently staffed.
There are two COVID-19 ventilators in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 22 to Oct. 28 decreased to 8.8 percent from 9.2 percent.
There were {span}5,162{/span} additional positive cases and {span}72{/span} new deaths reported Thursday, bringing the respective totals to {span}1,580,346{/span} and {span}31,783{/span}.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.