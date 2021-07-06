Lawrence County reported two new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the holiday weekend, state health officials said Tuesday.
The county’s death total stayed at 216. There were also seven probable cases reported.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 7,703 cases (5,526 confirmed, 2,177 probable).
In Lawrence County, 34,409 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 95 since Friday.
There have been 32,401 full vaccination doses administered, up 152 since Friday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,445,626, which is 60.5 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,312,129 residents have received one dose, which is 63 percent of the eligible population.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are two COVID-19 patients. The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with five currently staffed.
There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 574 new cases over the four-day period of Saturday through Tuesday and 13 new deaths, bringing the respective totals to 1,213,135 and 27,708.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of June 25 to July 1 decreased to 1.1 percent from 1.2 percent.
