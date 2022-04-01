Lawrence County reported just two new COVID-19 cases on Friday, state health officials said.
The death count stayed at 412. There were 10 deaths in March, 25 in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There was one new confirmed and one new probable case reported.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,923 cases (13,085 confirmed, 5,838 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there is one COVID-19 patient.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with seven staffed. There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,738 partial vaccine doses have been administered, up nine.
So far, 42,316 full doses have been given out, up 13.
Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 985 partial doses and 868 full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,251,055 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,306,680 full doses have been given out.
The number of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is now up to 3,302,748.
For the fourth week in a row, there were no counties in Pennsylvania registering high levels of COVID-19.
