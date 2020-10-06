HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Pennsylvania health officials reported.
The county is at 494 confirmed and 70 probable cases for a total of 564.
The death count stayed at 22. The last death reported in Lawrence County was Sept. 23.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 7,988 negative tests.
At UPMC Jameson, there are six COVID-19 patients hospitalized. There are no ventilators in use.
In eight Lawrence County long-term care facilities, there were no new test results among employees or patients.
Cumulatively, 71 patients and 56 employees have tested positive for the virus, an increase of two employees on Tuesday. Eight people have died in these facilities.
Statewide, there were an additional 1,046 positive cases on Tuesday, raising the statewide total to 165,243 since the beginning of the pandemic.
There were 17 more deaths statewide reported, bringing the total to 8,244.
