HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added two new positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Pennsylvania health officials reported.
The county count is now at 433 cases, 379 of which are confirmed and 54 of which are probable. Both cases on Thursday were confirmed.
In eight Lawrence County long-term care facilities, the cumulative case count among employees (49) and patients (39) was unchanged. Eight people have died in these facilities.
At UPMC Jameson, there are five COVID-19 patients hospitalized. One patient is on a ventilator.
There were 6,607 negative tests reported in the county, an increase of 112 from Wednesday's total.
An additional 791 people tested positive for the virus across Pennsylvania on Thursday, raising the statewide total to 126,940 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state Health Department.
There were 15 new deaths were reported Thursday across Pennsylvania. The statewide death count is 7,538.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.