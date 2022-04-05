Lawrence County reported two new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, state health officials said.
Pennsylvania added 652 new cases on Tuesday, the eighth time in nine days of at least 500 new reported cases, which puts the increase at nine percent over the last week.
The death count stayed at 412. There were 10 deaths in March, 25 in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There was one new confirmed and one probable case reported.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,929 cases (13,088 confirmed, 5,841 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are three COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported one adult ICU bed is available with seven staffed.
There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,767 partial vaccine doses have been administered, up 14.
So far, 43,377 full doses have been given out, up 36.
Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 986 partial doses and 871 full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,259,205 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,317,419 full doses have been given out.
The number of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is now up to 3,313,737.
