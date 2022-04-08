COVID-19 update for April 8
|.
|State
|County
|New cases
|1,178
|3
|Total cases
|2,787,687
|18,939
|New deaths
|13
|0
|Total deaths
|44,404
|412
|Vaccination rate
|73.6%
|63.0%
Lawrence County reported three new COVID-19 cases on Friday, state health officials said.
The death count stayed at 412. There were 10 deaths in March, 25 in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There was two new confirmed and one probable case reported.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,939 cases (13,094 confirmed, 5,845 probable).
Pennsylvania’s Department of Health added 1,178 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the second straight day with more than 1,100 new cases.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are three COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported two adult ICU beds are available with seven staffed.
There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,799 partial vaccine doses have been administered, up five.
So far, 43,424 full doses have been given out, up 20.
Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 985 partial doses and 869 full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,268,434 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,328,713 full doses have been given out.
The number of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is now up to 3,326,192.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.