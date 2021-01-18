Lawrence County reported three new deaths and 56 new COVID-19 cases in a two-day report from state health officials released Monday.
The county death count is now 150. Of those, 24 occurred in January.
The two-day report covers information from the state Health Department for Sunday and Monday.
Of the total cases, 50 were confirmed and six were probable. The county’s case totals are 5,088 since the beginning of the pandemic with 3,933 confirmed and 1,155 probable.
So far, 2,063 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, including 248 who received both doses.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 21 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up one from Sunday.
Data reported to the state Health Department indicates there are four available adult ICU beds in the hospital with nine currently staffed.
At the hospital, five COVID-19 ventilators are in use and two adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 6,023 new cases on Sunday and 4,045 on Monday for a two-day total of 10,068, bringing the statewide total to 771,845. Statewide positivity rates from Jan. 8-14 stood at 12.7 percent, down from 14.4 the previous week. There were 202 new deaths reported across the state in the two-day report, bringing the total to 19,390.
