Lawrence County reported two new COVID-19 deaths and 46 new cases, state health officials reported Saturday.
The county death count is now at 159. Of those, 33 occurred in January.
Of the total cases, 20 were confirmed and 26 probable cases. The county’s case totals are 5,272 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,035 confirmed and 1,217 probable. There were 16,242 negative tests, up 51.
So far, 2,147 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, up 316 from Friday. There have been 542 people who received both doses, up by 61 from Friday.
At UPMC Jameson, there are six COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Data reported to the state Health Department indicates there are 10 available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed.
At the hospital, one COVID-19 ventilator is in use and one adult patient is in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 5,785 new cases on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 799,957. Statewide positivity rates from Jan. 15-21 decreased to 10.5 percent, down from 12.7 and 14.4 percent the previous two weeks. There were 205 new deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to 20,526.
Through Jan. 22, 626,532 doses of the vaccine have been administered, a number that does not include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.
There are 413,450 people who have received one dose and 106,541 who received both doses.
