Lawrence County reported three new COVID-19 deaths and 71 new positive cases Saturday, state health officials reported
The county death count now stands at 139. Of those, 13 have come in January after there were 57 reported in December.
The county’s case totals are 4,734 since the beginning of the pandemic with 3,675 confirmed and 1,059 probable, increases of 52 and 19, respectively. There were 121 negative tests.
Lawrence County entered its 11th consecutive week of a substantial level of community transmission on Monday. All 67 counties statewide entered a fourth consecutive week of a substantial level of community transmission.
So far, 852 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, up 74 from Friday. Twenty people have received both doses.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 17 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down one from Friday. Data reported to the state Health Department indicates there are six available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed.
At the hospital, three COVID-19 ventilators are in use and three adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 10,045 new cases on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 713,310.
Statewide positivity rates from Dec. 25-31 stood at 15 percent. There were 273 new deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to 17,667. Of the total deaths, 9,365 have been residents of nursing or personal care facilities, 57 of which occurred in Lawrence County.
