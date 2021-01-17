Lawrence County reported three news death and 40 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, state health officials reported.
The county death count is now 147. Of those, 21 occurred in January.
Of the total cases, 29 were confirmed and 11 were probable. The county’s case totals are 5,032 since the beginning of the pandemic with 3,883 confirmed and 1,149 probable.
So far, 1,942 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, including 246 who received both doses.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 20 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Data reported to the state Health Department indicates there are four available adult ICU beds in the hospital with nine currently staffed, down three from Friday.
At the hospital, five COVID-19 ventilators are in use and two adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 7,166 new cases on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 761,777. Statewide positivity rates from Jan. 1-7 stood at 14.4 percent, down from 15 percent during the week of Dec. 25. There were 231 new deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to 19,188.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.