Lawrence County reported three new COVID-19 deaths and 38 cases, state health officials reported Wednesday.
The county death count stayed at 153. Of those, 27 occurred in January.
Of the total cases, 27 were confirmed and 11 were probable. The county’s case totals are 5,166 since the beginning of the pandemic with 3,977 confirmed and 1,189 probable. There were 99 new negative tests reported.
So far, 1,823 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, including 401 who received both doses.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 18 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down three from Tuesday. Data reported to the state Health Department indicates there are six available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed.
At the hospital, two COVID-19 ventilators are in use and two adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 5,984 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 783,170. Statewide positivity rates from Jan. 8-14 stood at 12.7 percent, down from 14.4 the previous week. There were 401 new deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to 19,868.
