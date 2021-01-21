Lawrence County reported three new COVID-19 deaths and 27 new cases, state health officials reported Thursday.
The county death count stayed at 156. Of those, 30 occurred in January.
Of the total cases, 27 were confirmed and three were probable. The county’s case totals are 5,193 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,001 confirmed and 1,192 probable. There were 48 new negative tests reported.
So far, 1,824 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, up one from Wednesday. There have been 420 people who received both doses, up by 19 from Wednesday.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 17 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down one from Wednesday. Data reported to the state Health Department indicates there are seven available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed.
At the hospital, one COVID-19 ventilator is in use and one adult patient is in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 5,664 new cases on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 788,834. Statewide positivity rates from Jan. 8-14 stood at 12.7 percent, down from 14.4 the previous week. There were 260 new deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to 20,128.
