Lawrence County reported three new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.
The county death count is now to 384, with seven coming in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were 18 new confirmed and 10 probable cases reported Wednesday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,483 cases (12,773 confirmed, 5,710 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 13 COVID-19 patients, up five from Tuesday.
The state health department reported one adult ICU bed is available with seven staffed.
There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,209 partial vaccine doses have been administered, an increase of 19 from Tuesday.
So far, 42,666 full doses have been given out, up 14 from Tuesday.
Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 948 (up three) partial doses and 757 (up one) full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,116,985 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,160,218 full doses have been given out.
The amount of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is 3,114,352.
The state Department of Health recorded more than 100 COVID-related deaths for the seventh time in nine days on Wednesday and also added 5,422 new cases.
Statewide, 116 deaths were tied to the coronavirus.
