Lawrence County reported three more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.
The county’s death total is now to 274. The death total for November is 12 after there were 20 deaths in October.
There were also 18 confirmed and 39 probable cases reported Wednesday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 11,333 cases (7,863 confirmed, 3,470 probable).
The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Oct. 27 to Nov. 2, there were five cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (80 cumulative) and 35 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (600 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 41,213 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 156 from Tuesday.
There have been 39,075 full vaccination doses administered, up 66 from Tuesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,508,764, which is 72.8 percent of the eligible population. So far, 6,850,772 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 22 COVID-19 patients, up one from Tuesday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with seven currently staffed.
There are two COVID-19 ventilators in use and two adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 29 to Nov. 4 increased to 9.3 percent from 8.8 percent.
There were 5,269 additional positive cases and 196 new deaths reported Wednesday, bringing the respective totals to 1,608,022 and 32,188.
