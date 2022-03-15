COVID-19 update for March 15
|.
|State
|County
|New cases
|943
|15
|Total cases
|2,770,778
|18,831
|New deaths
|64
|0
|Total deaths
|43,909
|408
|Vaccination rate
|73.1%
|62.7%
There were three new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, state health officials said.
The death count stayed at 408. There have been six deaths in March.
There were 25 in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There was one new confirmed and two probable cases reported Tuesday. The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,831 cases (13,035 confirmed, 5,796 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are four COVID-19 patients, up three from Monday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with six staffed.
There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,629 partial vaccine doses have been administered, which is an increase of three from Monday.
So far, 42,180 full doses have been given out, up nine from Monday.
Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 988 partial doses and 847 full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,218,513 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,274,069 full doses have been given out.
The number of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is now up to 3,255,468.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.