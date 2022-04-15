FROM STAFF REPORTS
Lawrence County reported three new COVID-19 cases on Friday, state health officials said.
There were no new deaths after two were reported this week. The death count is now to 414. There have been two deaths in April, 10 in March, 25 in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were three new confirmed and no probable cases reported.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,954 cases (13,105 confirmed, 5,854 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are two COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported two adult ICU beds are available with seven staffed.
There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,866 partial vaccine doses have been administered, up 18. So far, 43,546 full doses have been given out, up 21.
Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 988 partial doses and 871 full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,283,821 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,349,319 full doses have been given out.
The number of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is now up to 3,346,831.
