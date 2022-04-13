COVID-19 update for April 13
|State
|County
|New cases
|1,232
|3
|Total cases
|2,792,250
|18,948
|New deaths
|0
|0
|Total deaths
|44,441
|413
|Vaccination rate
|73.6%
|63.0%
FROM STAFF REPORTS
Lawrence County reported three probable COVID-19 cases Wednesday, state health officials said.
The death count stayed at 413. There have been one death in April, 10 in March, 25 in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were no new confirmed cases reported.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,948 cases (13,100 confirmed, 5,848 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are no COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported one adult ICU beds is available with seven staffed.
There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,832 partial vaccine doses have been administered.
So far, 43,486 full doses have been given out, up four.
Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 985 partial doses and 870 full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,278,496 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,342,435 full doses have been given out.
The number of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is now up to 3,339,849.
