HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added three new positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, Pennsylvania health officials reported.
The county count is now at 436 cases, 382 of which are confirmed and 54 of which are probable. The three cases on Friday were considered confirmed. The county's case count is up 16 since last Friday.
At UPMC Jameson, there are six COVID-19 patients hospitalized, an increase of one from Thursday. One of the patients is on a ventilator.
In eight Lawrence County long-term care facilities, the cumulative case count among employees (49) and patients (39) was unchanged. Eight people have died in these facilities.
There were 6,182 negative tests reported in the county, an increase of 115 from Thursday's total.
An additional 693 people tested positive for the virus across Pennsylvania on Friday, raising the statewide total to 127,633 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state Health Department.
There were 20 new deaths were reported Friday across Pennsylvania. The statewide death count is 7,558.
