HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added three new positive COVID-19 cases on Monday, the Pa. Department of Health reported.
That brings the total to 291 cases, which includes 255 confirmed and 36 probable cases. All three cases were confirmed.
The county’s death toll stayed at 11 after adding two on Friday. There were 4,483 negative tests reported in the county on Monday.
In Lawrence County long-term care facilities, there was one new positive case reported among patients and two new cases among employees. To date, there have been 40 employees test positive and 19 patients across seven facilities. There have been two deaths in county long-term care facilities.
Pennsylvania reported 839 new confirmed coronavirus cases and four new deaths Monday, as fresh concerns about it spreading prompted the cancellation of Monday night's Major League Baseball game in Philadelphia.
The virus has infected more than 108,000 people in Pennsylvania since the beginning of the pandemic. More than 7,100 have died, most of them in nursing homes.
Of the new positive cases, more than 40 percent are from Philadelphia and Allegheny County, the department said. In July, Pennsylvania’s 14-day rate of new cases per 100,000 residents has risen by more than 70%, from below 60 to almost 100.
The seven-day positivity rate — based on the Health Department’s daily public disclosures of the number of people who are newly confirmed to be positive and the number of people who tested negative — has gradually increased in July, from about 4.5 percent to almost 6 percent.
Deaths have declined from June to July, although hospitalizations are on the rise in July, according to state data.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is warning travelers visiting any of 20 states to self-quarantine for 14 days after returning to Pennsylvania. It also two weeks ago imposed a new round of restrictions targeting bars, restaurants, nightclubs and indoor events and gatherings.
