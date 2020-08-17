HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added six new positive COVID-19 cases on Monday, Pennsylvania health officials reported.
The county count is now at 426 cases, 374 of which are confirmed and 55 of which are probable. All new cases on Monday were considered confirmed.
At UPMC Jameson, there are five COVID-19 patients hospitalized, an increase from two on Friday. One patient is on a ventilator. There were no patients hospitalized on Thursday.
The death count for the county stayed at 16, according to death records registered with the Department’s Vital Records Program.
There were 5,860 negative tests reported in the county over the weekend, an increase of 46 from Sunday's total.
In eight Lawrence County long-term care facilities, two additional staff members tested positive on Monday, bringing the total to 49. The cumulative case count for patients stayed at 39. Seven deaths have occurred in these facilities.
An additional 384 people tested positive for the virus across Pennsylvania on Sunday, raising the statewide total to 124,844 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state Health Department.
No new deaths were reported Monday. The death count is 7,468.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.