HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added six new positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, Pennsylvania health officials reported.
The county count is now at 420 cases, 366 of which are confirmed and 54 of which are probable. The six new cases were all confirmed.
At UPMC Jameson, there are two COVID-19 patients hospitalized. There had been none.
The death count for the county stayed at 16, according to Pennsylvania health officials.
There were 5,742 negative tests reported in the county, an increase of 41.
In Lawrence County long-term care facilities, the positive case count for patients increased by one to 39. There are 47 employees who previously tested positive for the virus across eight facilities.
An additional 829 people tested positive for the virus across Pennsylvania over the weekend, raising the statewide total to 122,950 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state Health Department.
The death count is 7,445 after 36 more deaths were reported.
