Lawrence County reported six new confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, state health officials said.
The county death count stayed at 224.
The county also reported four new probable cases.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 8,069 cases (5,752 confirmed, 2,317 probable).
In Lawrence County, 35,804 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 20 from Monday.
There have been 34,342 full vaccination doses administered, up 13 from Monday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,830,892, which is 64.3 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,078,506 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are three COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with five currently staffed.
There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state also reported new 2,027 cases on Tuesday and 27 new deaths, bringing the respective totals to 1,253,992 and 27,993.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 6 to Aug. 12 increased to 6.0 percent from 5.4 percent.
