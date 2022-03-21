Lawrence County reported six new COVID-19 cases on Monday, state health officials said.
The death count stayed at 411. There have been nine deaths in March. There were 25 in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were four new confirmed and two probable cases reported.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,877 cases (13,050 confirmed, 5,827 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there is one COVID-19 patient.
The state health department reported three adult ICU beds are available with seven staffed. There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,678 partial vaccine doses have been administered, up seven from Sunday.
So far, 42,223 full doses have been given out, up one from Sunday.
Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 987 partial doses and 853 full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,230,043 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,285,232 full doses have been given out.
The number of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is now up to 3,273,508.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.