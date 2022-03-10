COVID-19 update for March 10
|State
|County
|New cases Total cases New deaths Total deaths Vaccination rate
|1,0332,767,3033743,76772.8%
|618,024040862.5%
Just six confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday, state health officials said.
The death count stayed at 408. There have been six deaths in March. There were 25 in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were four confirmed cases and two probable cases. The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,824 cases (13,022 confirmed, 5,791 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are three COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported two adult ICU beds are available with seven staffed.
There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,595 partial vaccine doses have been administered, which is an increase of 13 from Wednesday.
So far, 42,138 full doses have been given out, up 20 from Wednesday.
Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 989 partial doses and 848 (up four) full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,209,590 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,265,030 full doses have been given out.
The number of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is now up to 3,243,069.
