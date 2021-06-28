Lawrence County reported six new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the weekend, state health officials said.
The county’s death total stayed at 216. Of the new cases, two were confirmed and four were probable. The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 7,682 cases (5,519 confirmed, 2,163 probable).
In Lawrence County, 34,129 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 95 since Friday. There have been 31,934 full vaccination doses administered, an increase of 182 since Friday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,354,823, which is 59.8 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,253,132 residents have received one dose, which is 62.3 percent of the eligible population.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are two COVID-19 patients. The state health department reported one adult ICU bed is available with four currently staffed.
There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 408 combined new cases on Saturday and Sunday and 21 new deaths, bringing the respective totals to 1,211,707 and 27,657.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of June 18 to June 24 decreased to 1.2 percent from 1.4 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.