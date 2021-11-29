FROM STAFF REPORTS
Lawrence County reported seven COVID-19 deaths since Wednesday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total is now to 292. The death total for November is 30 after 20 deaths in October.
There were also 186 confirmed and 79 probable cases reported Wednesday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 12,609 cases (8,746 confirmed, 3,863 probable).
The Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Nov. 16 to Nov. 22, there were nine cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (102 cumulative) and 64 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (794 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 43,049 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 347 from Wednesday.
There have been 39,864 full vaccination doses administered, an increase of 144 from Wednesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,612,734, which is 68.9 of all residents 18 and older.
So far, 7,193,265 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 15 COVID-19 patients, down from 24 on Wednesday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with six currently staffed.
There is one adult COVID-19 patient in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
The statewide percent of tests returning positive tests increased this week to 11.7 percent this week from 10.3 percent.
The state Health Department reported 7,569 new cases and 98 new deaths Tuesday, bringing the respective totals to 1,704,528 and 33,101.
The state Health Department reported a five-day average of 5,325 new cases over the holiday with an average of 41 new daily deaths. The state totals are 1,731,154 cases and 33,308 deaths.
