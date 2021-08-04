Lawrence County reported seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, state health officials reported.
There were seven probable cases reported in Lawrence County. The death count stayed at 218.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 7,888 cases (5,631 confirmed, 2,257 probable).
In Lawrence County, 34,721 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 82 from Tuesday.
There have been 33,855 full vaccination doses administered, up 53 from Tuesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,734,642, which is 63.2 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 5,950,726 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are six COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported one adult ICU bed is available with five currently staffed. There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state also reported 1,493 cases and 15 new deaths Wednesday, bringing the respective totals to 1,230,454 and 27,883.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of July 23 to July 29 increased to 3.9 percent from 2.6 percent.
