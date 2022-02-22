COVID-19 update for Feb. 22
|.
|State
|County
|New cases
|1,352
|14
|Total cases
|2,746,745
|18,692
|New deaths
|0
|0
|Total deaths
|42,789
|398
|Vaccination rate
|72.7%
|62.4%
FROM STAFF REPORTS
Lawrence County reported just seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the last two days, state health officials said.
There were no new deaths reported. The county death count stayed at 398, with 21 coming in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were seven probable cases reported for Monday and Tuesday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,692 cases (12,934 confirmed, 5,758 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are eight COVID-19 patients, up three from Monday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with six staffed.
There is one adult COVID-19 patient in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,426 partial vaccine doses have been administered, which is an increase of 48 from Friday.
So far, 42,929 full doses have been given out, up 73 from Friday.
Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 971 (up nine) partial doses and 812 (up 15) full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,168,626 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,216,985 full doses have been given out.
The number of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is now up to 3,180,299.
The state Department of Health added 2,600 new COVID cases on Tuesday, after not issuing a statewide report on Monday.
There were 1,352 confirmed cases registered on Tuesday, DOH officials said. There were no COVID deaths reported by the state in its latest update.
The state’s rolling seven-day average of new cases sits at 2,495, the lowest since late August 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.