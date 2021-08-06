Lawrence County reported seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday as the county is one of four statewide with high virus transmission.
Lawrence, Crawford, Clarion and Northampton counties have the distinction of having the high COVID transmission, while 33 counties are considered to have substantial spread.
The county death count stayed at 219.
There were 10 new probable cases reported on Friday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 7,915 cases (5,650 confirmed, 2,265 probable).
In Lawrence County, 34,895 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 85 from Thursday.
There have been 33,926 full vaccination doses administered, up 32 from Thursday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,751,738, which is 63.4 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 5,974,367 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are seven COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with five currently staffed. There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and one no adult patient is in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state also reported 1,691 cases and eight new deaths Friday, bringing the respective totals to 1,233,876 and 27,898.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of July 23 to July 29 increased to 3.9 percent from 2.6 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.