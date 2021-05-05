Lawrence County reported seven new cases on Wednesday, state health officials reported.
The death count stayed at 205.
The county’s case totals are 7,304 since the beginning of the pandemic with 5,300 confirmed and 2,004 probable.
Of the new cases, five were confirmed and two were probable.
There were 20,059 negative tests reported.
So far, 29,516 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 85 since Tuesday.
There have been 23,878 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 176 since Tuesday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 3,646,861.
There are 5,193,981 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose. The state has given first doses to 50.9 percent of its eligible population, ranking 10th in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
At UPMC Jameson, there are three COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down from five on Tuesday.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are no available adult ICU beds in the hospital with seven currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and two adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported 2,597 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,164,216.
There were 56 new deaths reported on Wednesday, bringing the total to 26,390.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of April 23 to 29 decreased to 7.6 percent from 8.6 percent last week.
