HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added seven new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, Pennsylvania health officials reported.
The county is at 449 confirmed and 68 probable cases for a total of 517. Six of the new cases Saturday were considered confirmed.
The state no longer releases case counts on Sundays, instead grouping that day's report in with Monday's.
The death count stayed at 23 after another county resident’s death was reported Wednesday.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 7,567 negative tests.
At UPMC Jameson, there is one COVID-19 patient hospitalized, with none on ventilators.
Statewide, there were an additional 1,029 positive cases on Saturday, raising the statewide total to 155,232 since the beginning of the pandemic.
There were 22 more deaths statewide reported Saturday, bringing the total to 8,103.
