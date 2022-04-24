FROM STAFF REPORTS
COVID-19 update for April 24
|State
|County
|New cases
|1,187
|7
|Total cases
|2,808,171
|18,982
|New deaths
|16
|0
|Total deaths
|44,608
|415
|Vaccination rate
|73.8%
|63.1%
Lawrence County reported seven new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, state health officials said.
The death count stayed at 415. There have been three deaths in April, 10 in March, 25 in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were seven new positive and one fewer probable cases.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,982 cases (13,125 confirmed, 5,857 probable).
The state Department of Health registered 1,187 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there is one COVID-19 patient.
The state health department reported four adult ICU beds are available with six staffed.
There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,914 partial vaccine doses have been administered, up 16. So far, 43,640 full doses have been given out, up 55.
Statewide, 8,301,382 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,369,791 full doses have been given out.
The number of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is now up to 3,367,991.
