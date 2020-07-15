HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added seven new positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the Pa. Department of Health reported.
The county is now up to 207 positive reported cases. That includes 181 confirmed cases and 26 probable cases. There were 3,791 negative tests reported on Wednesday in the county.
In long-term care facilities, there are 30 positive cases reported among patients. Eleven employees so far have tested positive, an increase of three since Tuesday. The county death count stayed at nine.
Statewide, there were 994 additional positive cases reported Wednesday and 26 new deaths. That brings the totals to 97,665 cases and 6,957 deaths.
Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 246 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 135.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 8 and July 14 is 139,819 with 5,372 positive cases. In the last day, close to 28,800 COVID-19 diagnostic test results were reported to the department, the highest one-day number of COVID-19 diagnostic test results reported.
“As the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away and we are seeing cases rise, especially in Southwest Pennsylvania.”
There are 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 870,984 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
1 percent are ages 0-4;
1 percent are ages 5-12;
Nearly 3 percent are ages 13-18;
8 percent are ages 19-24;
37 percent are ages 25-49;
Nearly 24 percent are ages 50-64; and
Nearly 26 percent are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:
SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to 23 percent of cases so far in July;
SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 17 percent of cases so far in July;
NE – Nearly 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in July;
NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in July; and
NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.
SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,384 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,517 cases among employees, for a total of 21,901 at 763 distinct facilities in 57 counties. Out of the total deaths, 4,767 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
