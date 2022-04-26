COVID-19 update for April 26
|State
|County
|New cases
|1,538
|10
|Total cases
|2,810,781
|18,993
|New deaths
|6
|0
|Total deaths
|44,616
|415
|Vaccination rate
|73.8%
|63.1%
FROM STAFF REPORTS
Lawrence County reported one new positive COVID-19 case Tuesday, state health officials said.
The death count stayed at 415. There have been three deaths in April, 10 in March, 25 in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were nine new probable cases reported.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,993 cases (13,126 confirmed, 5,867 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are no COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported two adult ICU beds are available with seven staffed.
There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,942 partial vaccine doses have been administered, up 28. So far, 43,685 full doses have been given out, up 45.
Statewide, 8,305,648 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,374,865 full doses have been given out as well.
The number of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is now up to 3,372,768.
