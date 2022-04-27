COVID-19 update for April 27
|.
|State
|County
|New cases
|2,173
|8
|Total cases
|2,812,954
|19,001
|New deaths
|13
|0
|Total deaths
|44,629
|415
|Vaccination rate
|73.8%
|63.1%
FROM STAFF REPORTS
Lawrence County reported one new positive COVID-19 case Wednesday, state health officials said.
The death count stayed at 415. There have been three deaths in April, 10 in March, 25 in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were eight new probable cases reported.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 19,001 cases (13,127 confirmed, 5,874 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are no COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with six staffed.
There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,962 partial vaccine doses have been administered, up 20. So far, 43,713 full doses have been given out, up 28.
Statewide, 8,308,147 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,378,106 full doses have been given out as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.