HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added one new case of COVID-19 on Friday, Pennsylvania health officials reported.
The county is at 443 confirmed and 67 probable cases for a total of 510. There were two new confirmed cases Friday, one of which was formerly considered probable.
The death count stayed at 23 after another county resident’s death was reported Wednesday.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 7,516 negative tests, an increase of 40 since Thurday’s report.
At UPMC Jameson, there are no COVID-19 patient hospitalized or on ventilators.
In eight Lawrence County long-term care facilities, there were no new test result among patients.
Cumulatively, 53 employees and 42 patients have tested positive for the virus. Eight people have died in these facilities.
Statewide, there were an additional 806 positive cases on Friday, raising the statewide total to 154,203 since the beginning of the pandemic.
There were two more deaths statewide reported Friday, bringing the total to 8,081.
