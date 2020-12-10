One more Lawrence County resident died due to COVID-19 and 69 new positive cases, state health officials reported Thursday.
The county death count now stands at 87 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 19 so far during the first 10 days of the month. November saw 33 deaths in the county.
Of the 69 new cases, 65 were confirmed and four probable.
The county’s case totals 2,931 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 2,345 confirmed and 586 probable. The county also reported 89 negative tests on Wednesday.
Lawrence County entered its seventh consecutive week of substantial levels of community transmission on Monday.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 21 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down by two from Wednesday. Data reported to the state Health Department indicate there is one available ICU beds in the hospital out of a total of 12.
At the hospital, five COVID-19 ventilators are in use. Five adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit, down one from Wednesday
The state reported 11,972 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 447,289. There were 248 new deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to 12,010. Out of the total deaths, 7,249 were residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Additionally, there are 5,852 individuals hospitalized statewide with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,191 patients are in the intensive care unit and 675 COVID-19 ventilators are in use.
