Lawrence County reported one new death and 25 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, state health officials reported.
The county death count is now 144. Of those, 18 occurred in January.
Of the total cases, nine were confirmed and 16 were probable. The county’s case totals are 4,992 since the beginning of the pandemic with 3,854 confirmed and 1,138 probable.
Lawrence County entered its 12th consecutive week of a substantial level of community transmission on Monday. All 67 counties statewide entered a fifth consecutive week of a substantial level of community transmission.
So far, 1,587 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, including 242 who received both doses. On Thursday, 247 partial doses and 30 full doses were administered.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 20 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Data reported to the state Health Department indicates there are five available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed.
At the hospital, two COVID-19 ventilators are in use and three adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 6,047 new cases on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 748,564. Statewide positivity rates from Jan. 1-7 stood at 14.4 percent, down from 15 percent during the week of Dec. 25. There were 215 new deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to 18,957.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.