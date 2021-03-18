Lawrence County reported another COVID-19 death and 19 new cases Thursday, state health officials reported.
The death count increased to 191. Of the total cases, 13 were confirmed and six were probable.
The county’s case totals are 6,335 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,735 confirmed and 1,600 probable. There were 13 new negative tests, totaling 19,632.
So far, 16,357 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 506 since Wednesday. There have been 10,872 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 341 since Wednesday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now to 1,388,612. There are 2,542,934 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson, there are three COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are seven available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 3,126 new cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 976,847.
There were 17 new deaths across the state on Tuesday, bringing the total to 24,706.
