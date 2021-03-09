Lawrence County reported another death and 17 new combined COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, state health officials reported.
The death count is now at 187.
Of the total cases, three were confirmed and 14 were probable.
The county’s case totals are 6,189 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,651 confirmed and 1,538 probable. There were 22 new negative tests, totaling 18,347.
So far, 13,643 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 197 since Monday. The total of people receiving both doses is now to 6,434, an increase of 399.
There are 3,047,539 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose and 981,209 who have received both doses.
At UPMC Jameson, there are four COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are four available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed.
In the hospital, there is one COVID-19 ventilator in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 2,974 new cases on Tuesday, bringing its total to 953,136.
Statewide, positivity rates from Feb. 19 through Feb. 25 decreased to 5.7 percent from 6.3 percent.
There were 40 new deaths across the state, bringing the total to 24,396.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.