Lawrence County reported another COVID-19 death and 14 new cases Saturday, state health officials reported.
The death count increased to 193. Of the total cases, five were confirmed and nine were probable.
The county’s case totals are 6,368 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,751 confirmed and 1,617 probable. There were 40 new negative tests, totaling 19,715.
So far, 16,879 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 392 since Friday. There have been 11,489- full vaccinations administered, an increase of 335 since Friday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 1,510,497. There are 2,751,183 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson, there are three COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down one from Friday.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there is one available adult ICU bed in the hospital with eight currently staffed.
In the hospital, there is one COVID-19 ventilator in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 4,213 new cases on Saturday, bringing its total to 984,515.
There were 33 new deaths across the state, bringing the total to 24,774.
