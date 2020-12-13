Another Lawrence County resident died due to COVID-19 as 102 new cases were reported by state health officials Saturday.
The county death count now stands at 88 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 20 so far this month. November saw 33 deaths in the county.
Of the 102 new cases, 61 were confirmed and 41 were probable.
The county’s case totals are 3,138 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 2,463 confirmed and 675 probable.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 21 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down by two from Friday. Data reported to the state Health Department indicate there are two available ICU beds in the hospital out of a total of 12.
At the hospital, four COVID-19 ventilators are in use. Six adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 11,084 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 481,118.
Statewide percent positivity from Dec. 4 through Dec. 11 stood at 16.2 percent, up from 14.4 percent from Nov. 27 through Dec. 3.
There were 201 new deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to 12,436. Out of the total deaths, 7,451 were residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Additionally, there are 5,940 individuals hospitalized statewide with COVID-19.
Of that number, 1,209 patients are in the intensive care unit and 675 COVID-19 ventilators are in use.
The highest rate of cases are found among 20- to 29-year-olds totaling 87,443 cases statewide.
The lowest rate of cases are found among those between newborns to 9-year-olds (13,673) as well as over 100-year-olds (568).
