Lawrence County reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case on Tuesday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total stayed at 216. There were also five probable cases reported. The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 7,688 cases (5,520 confirmed, 2,168 probable).
In Lawrence County, 34,168 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 39 since Monday. There have been 32,013 full vaccination doses administered, an increase of 79 since Monday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,371,801, which is 60 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,263,633 residents have received one dose, which is 62.6 percent of the eligible population.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there is one COVID-19 patient. The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with five currently staffed.
There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 162 new cases on Tuesday and 13 new deaths, bringing the respective totals to 1,211,869 and 27,670.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of June 18 to June 24 decreased to 1.2 percent from 1.4 percent.
