Lawrence County reported one new COVID-19 cases on Friday, state health officials said.
The death count stayed at 412. There have been 10 deaths in March. There were 25 in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were no new confirmed and one probable cases reported.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,902 cases (13,067 confirmed, 5,834 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there is one COVID-19 patient.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with six staffed. There is one adult COVID-19 patient in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,696 partial vaccine doses have been administered, up four from Thursday.
So far, 42,252 full doses have been given out, up six from Thursday.
Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 989 partial doses and 863 full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,238,580 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,293,740 full doses have been given out.
The number of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is now up to 3,282,398.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.