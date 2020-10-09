Lawrence County saw a jump of nine cases of COVID-19 on Friday, Pennsylvania health officials reported
The county now is at 602 total cases, with 527 confirmed and 75 considered probable. There have been 8,173 negative test results since the beginning of the pandemic.
At UPMC Jameson, there are five COVID-19 patients hospitalized, a decrease of two. There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use.
In eight Lawrence County long-term care facilities, there were no new test results among employees or patients.
Cumulatively, 82 patients and 61 employees have tested positive for the virus, an increase of four patients and nine employees. Eight people have died in these facilities.
The Department of Health said another 1,380 people tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, the third consecutive day that new infections rose above 1,300. The death count stands at 8,308 since the beginning of the pandemic.
