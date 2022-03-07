COVID-19 update for March 7
|.
|State
|County
|New cases
|1,158
|4
|Total cases
|2,764,085
|18,793
|New deaths
|0
|0
|Total deaths
|43,600
|407
|Vaccination rate
|72.8%
|62.5%
There were just four new COVID-19 cases in Lawrence County reported Monday, state health officials said.
There were no new county deaths. There have been five deaths in March. There were 25 in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were two confirmed and two probable cases.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,793 cases (13,009 confirmed, 5,784 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are two COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds available with six staffed.
There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,578 partial vaccine doses have been administered, which is an increase of 13 from Sunday. So far, 42,114 full doses have been given out, up 10 from Sunday.
Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 989 (up one) partial doses and 844 (up one) full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,202,643 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,257,709 full doses have been given out.
The number of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is now up to 3,233,028.
