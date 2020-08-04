HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added four new positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the Pa. Department of Health reported.
Lawrence County’s positive case count stands at 353 cases.
There are 305 confirmed and 48 probable cases, increases of three and one, respectively. There were 5,031 negative tests reported in the county on Tuesday, an increase of 41. The death count stayed at 12 after increasing by one on Saturday.
In Lawrence County long-term care facilities, there were no new employees or patients who tested positive for the virus. To date, there have been 42 employees test positive and 25 patients across eight facilities. Four deaths have occurred in these facilities. At UPMC Jameson — the lone hospital in the county — there are three COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with none on a ventilator.
An additional 854 people tested positive for the virus across Pennsylvania on Tuesday, raising the statewide total to 115,009 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state Health Department. The death count increased by 23 on Tuesday and now stands at 7,232.
