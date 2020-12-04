Four more Lawrence County residents died due to COVID-19 as the county's virus total topped 2,500.
The county death total stands at 75.
Also reported were 63 new positive cases — 46 confirmed and 16 probable.
The county’s case total stands at 2,503 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,984 confirmed and 519 probable.
On Thursday, the county saw an increase of 111 new positive cases — its first day of cases in triple digits — after the previous record of 98 was set Wednesday.
At UPMC Jameson, Lawrence County’s lone hospital, there are 30 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down by two from Wednesday. Three COVID-19 ventilators are in use, and six adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit. Data reported to the state Health Department indicate there are two available ICU beds in the hospital out of a total of 12.
Lawrence County entered its sixth consecutive week of substantial levels of community transmission on Monday. The county reported 79 new negative tests Thursday.
The state also set a single-day COVID-19 case record again with 11,763 new cases, bringing the total to 398,600. The previous record was set Thursday with 11,406. There were 169 new deaths reported, bringing the total to 11,113. Out of the total deaths, 6,900 were residents from nursing or personal care facilities. Additionally, there are 5,230 individuals hospitalized statewide with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,065 patients are in the intensive care unit and 596 COVID-19 ventilators are in use.
Statewide percent positivity from Nov. 20 through Nov. 26 stood at 11.7 percent. Most hospitalized patients are 65 or older, and most of the deaths come from patients 65 or older.
